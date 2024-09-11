Putnam County library to virtually host ‘Thanks to Her’ photojournalist

The Putnam County Public Library District will virtually host author and former photojournalist, Kathleen Geraghty, for a presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, about her book, “Thanks to Her: Finding Power and Inspiration in Your Family Photos.” (Jayce Eustice)

In her presentation, Geraghty will tell the story of her book and how it began with a humble garage sale and morphed into a multifaceted research project. More than a recap of American history, “Thanks to Her” is a metaphorical snapshot of women’s lives during that period.

Geraghty was raised in Chicago. She studied photojournalism at Northern Illinois University and at the University of Missouri – Columbia. After completing a four-month documentary photo project in a maximum-security women’s prison, she received the O.O. McIntyre Writing Fellowship. She has worked as a photojournalist for newspapers in New Jersey, Missouri, Michigan, North Dakota and Illinois and has spent the past four years researching women’s history and vintage photography.

This program is free and open to the public. It will be presented virtually via Zoom. Visit the Program Portal at shorturl.at/7jchG to register. For information, call the library at 815-339-2038.