Gaetano’s Vault named August 2024 Business of the Month by Streator Chamber

Gaetano’s Vault in Streator was named the Streator Chamber of Commerce’s August 2024 Business of the Month.
Gaetano’s, 200 E. Main St., is a steakhouse and live music venue with gaming available. It markets itself as an all-in-one entertaiment destination specializing in fine dining, premium steaks and a beer wall with 20 draft beers, as well as a gaming room. Gaetano’s has a full service bar and menu.
Gaetano’s was founded in 2022. Event manager Jamal Jones can be contacted to plan special events. Call 815-822-9000 to contact the business.
The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month. Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.