Birthday bash for Wyatt Novotny, Bureau Valley: BCR roundup, Monday, Sept. 9

BOYS GOLF

At Sheffield: Wyatt Novotny sure knows how to celebrate a birthday.

The Bureau Valley junior was medalist with a 3-under-par 32 to lead the host Storm to a sweep of a Lincoln Trail triangular at Hidden Lake Golf Club Monday on his 17th birthday.

His round of 32 tied Spencer Marquez’s school home course record.

The Storm carded a 152 to top West Carroll (179), Abingdon-Avon (196) and Knoxville (202).

Also for the Storm, Landon Smith had a 38, Landen Birdsley and Logan Philhower 41s, Colin Stabler a 42 and Atticus Middleton a 44.

At Princeton: Jackson Mason shot a 41 for medalist honors for Princeton, but it wasn’t enough for the Tigers (185) against the L-P (183) on Monday at Chapel Hill Golf Course.

Luke Smith had a 46 for the Tigers while Kaiden Coomer, Andrew Boughton and Nolan Kloepping each had 49s and Jayden Fulkerson a 51.

Adan Chui led L-P at 42 and Geno Argubright added a 45.

Brody Ross shot a 47 and Tyler Forristall a 48 for the PHS JV (210), which lost to L-P (183).

At McNabb: Jacob Miller claimed medalist honors at 38 to lead Henry (175) to a sweep over St. Bede (192) and host Putnam County (222) at Edgewood Park Golf Course on Monday.

Ty Carls led the Bruins at 47, with Abe Wiesbrock adding a 47, Caden Carls a 48 and Zach Husser a 51.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ottawa 4, Princeton 1: The No. 1 doubles team of Nora Schneider and Fiona Wempe won 7-6, 4-6, 12-10 for the Tigresses’ lone win Monday at Ottawa.