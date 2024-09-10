Princeton library to educate library cardholders on electronic services

The Princeton Public Library is on a mission this year to educate current library cardholders on the electronic services the library provides. (Shaw File photo)

The Princeton Public Library is on a mission this year to educate current library cardholders on the electronic services the library provides.

Through the library’s consortium, PrairieCat, patrons are able to access their accounts and download ebooks and audio books on mobile devices. They also can place holds on books from more than 100 other PrairieCat member libraries. The library’s goal is to let people know how much they can do for themselves, without stepping foot inside the library.

Downloading the PPL mobile app gives cardholders access to their accounts. Users can search the catalog, place holds, review their reading history and renew checked out materials. The application even offers a self-checkout option.

The library subscribes to two different e-book and audio book catalogs. Both Libby and Baker and Taylor’s Boundless are free to all Princeton Public Library patrons. Because of the dual providers, wait time for recently published material is reduced considerably. Both apps are similarly user-friendly and include a number of features.

Niche Academy is another subscriber service available to Princeton Public Library patrons. This service is available through the website and offers short instructional videos for every project or educational endeavor, presented by professionals in professional settings. Some of topics covered in these videos are safety, technology, self-care, design, career development, gaming, social media and many more.

Many people are intimidated or anxious about trying new things, but accessing these tools isn’t as complicated as they may think. Our staff is prepared to set aside the time to walk people through the process, and committed to helping them with any questions or problems.

The Princeton Public Library said its staff is happy to introduce all of these options to patrons in hopes of encouraging patrons to step outside their comfort zone and explore the variety of online services available. They understand how empowering these applications can be for patrons and are eager to share their knowledge and expertise, the library said in a news release.

To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit www.princetonpl.org