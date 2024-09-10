La Salle business to conduct costume drive

Chaos and Curiosities in La Salle is partnering with The Center for Youth and Family Services to collect new or gently used costumes for those in need. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Chaos and Curiosities in La Salle is partnering with The Center for Youth and Family Services to collect new or gently used costumes for those in need.

Costumes of all sizes can be dropped off at Chaos and Curiosities, 524 First St., La Salle.

Participants will be entered into a giveaway to win mystery prizes and gift certificates. Costumes are accepted through Monday, Oct. 28.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.