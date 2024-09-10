IDNR to host chronic wasting disease public meeting in Princeton

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host public meetings throughout northern Illinois to provide information on the status of chronic wasting disease, its effect on free-ranging deer populations, and IDNR’s ongoing efforts to manage the disease, including a meeting in Princeton. (Shaw File Photo)

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host public meetings throughout northern Illinois to provide information on the status of chronic wasting disease, its effect on free-ranging deer populations, and IDNR’s ongoing efforts to manage the disease, including a meeting in Princeton.

The meeting is scheduled 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Princeton Chamber of Commerce, Prouty-Zearing Community Building, 435 S. Main St.

CWD is an always-fatal neurological disease that threatens the long-term health of white-tailed deer in Illinois. First documented in Illinois in 2002 near Roscoe, CWD has been detected in 21 counties across the northern edge and northeastern portions of Illinois, and as far south as Kankakee and Livingston counties. Affected counties include Boone, Bureau, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will and Winnebago. Most recently, CWD was detected in March in Ford County.

During the public meetings, IDNR staff will be available to discuss current management strategies and answer questions about the disease, commonly known as CWD. Landowners, hunters and concerned residents are encouraged to attend. CWD continues to be an important issue in future deer management discussions in Illinois.

Presentations will be followed by a 45- to 60-minute presentation and discussion. For more information about the meetings or about CWD, contact Chris Jacques, IDNR wildlife disease program manager at chris.jacques@illinois.gov.