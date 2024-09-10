Carle Health celebrates opening of Spring Valley clinic

Carle Health hosted a celebratory open house event Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Spring Valley, where residents and local leaders met with doctors and staff, toured the facility and learned about how it will bring exceptional healthcare to the community. Lead providers Mario Cote, MD, and Thaw Tun, MD, helped cut the ribbon as the clinic begins seeing patients this week. (Photo provided by Harry Croton)

Carle Health now is offering access to healthcare in the Illinois Valley as the healthcare system opens two new internal medicine clinics in the area.

Carle Health Spring Valley began seeing patients Sept. 9 and Carle Health Henry will begin seeing patients on Sept. 30.

“Our care teams and providers know these communities and patients and are thrilled to be able to continue serving their health needs at our two new clinics,” said Jay Collier, Carle Health Greater Peoria vice president of Clinic Operations. “High-quality healthcare you can depend on is so important and it’s our privilege to be a part of creating better health outcomes for families across the region.”

Carle Health hosted a celebratory open house event in Spring Valley this past Friday, where residents and local leaders met with doctors and staff, toured the facility and learned about how it will bring exceptional healthcare to the community. Lead providers Mario Cote, MD, and Thaw Tun, MD, helped cut the ribbon Friday as the clinic begins seeing patients this week.

These new clinics in Spring Valley and Henry will offer decades of experience and specialized expertise to patients, Carle said in a news release. Cote and Tun previously practiced in both communities prior to temporary relocations in Lacon and Chillicothe while Carle Health finalized the new facilities.

“Both of these facilities are staffed with talented and experienced physicians, nurses and administrators committed to those they serve who will bring patients the best possible care experience,” said Marcellus Austin, director of Clinic Operations for Carle Health Greater Peoria. “We look forward to advancing the health needs of the families who call these areas home.”

Those who would like to schedule an appointment at Carle Health Spring Valley can call their office at 779-323-8150.