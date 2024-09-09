La Salle-Peru High School Foundation to host dinner Sept. 25

The annual La Salle-Peru Township High School Foundation Family Dinner will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Right Spice, 2102 Fourth St. in Peru. (Shaw Local News Network)

A $12 ticket will get guests a dinner with either chicken strips, coleslaw and fries or spaghetti with garlic bread. Dine-in, carryout or curbside pickup are available.

Tickets are available at the L-P greeter’s desk during school hours, by emailing jjriva@comcast.net or at the door on the night of the event.

Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the L-P Foundation, which supports academic and extracurricular equipment, programs and activities that fall outside of the regular L-P High School annual budget.