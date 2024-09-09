September 09, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

La Salle-Peru High School Foundation to host dinner Sept. 25

Tickets will be $12

By Shaw Local News Network
The main entrance of La Salle-Peru Township High school today. Under the master plan, the clock tower and auditorium will remain the same. Under the master plans, students and staff will not have to travel outdoors during the school day (for certain classes) to create a safer learning environment.

The annual La Salle-Peru Township High School Foundation Family Dinner will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Right Spice, 2102 Fourth St. in Peru. (Shaw Local News Network)

The annual La Salle-Peru Township High School Foundation Family Dinner will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Right Spice, 2102 Fourth St. in Peru.

A $12 ticket will get guests a dinner with either chicken strips, coleslaw and fries or spaghetti with garlic bread. Dine-in, carryout or curbside pickup are available.

Tickets are available at the L-P greeter’s desk during school hours, by emailing jjriva@comcast.net or at the door on the night of the event.

Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the L-P Foundation, which supports academic and extracurricular equipment, programs and activities that fall outside of the regular L-P High School annual budget.

Have a Question about this article?