La Salle County Genealogy Guild to host Polish genealogy program

The monthly meeting of the La Salle County Genealogy Guild will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Guild headquarters, 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa.

Steve Szabados will be presenting, “Polish Genealogy – Finding Polish Records.” Where do you start your research of your Polish ancestors? Finding them can be a challenge. Szabados will simplify the confusing element of Polish research and border changes that confuse researchers where their ancestors were born. Logical steps were given on how to search for Polish documents, where to find Polish documents and translating Polish documents. This material will jumpstart research.

If you are unable to attend in person, contact the guild and the guild will issue a Zoom link, with instructions how to use it.

The public is welcome to attend this free event; however, research will not be allowed during the program. Refreshments will be served.