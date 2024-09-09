Former Sears in Peru available for auction

An aerial view of the Peru Mall shows the vacant Sears building and its parking lot (to the left). (Scott Anderson)

The former Sears building at 1607 38th St. in Peru went up for auction Monday after the private investor who won the bid didn’t complete the deal.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the current bid was $350,000 online at Crexi.

The one-story, 98,858 square foot vacant building built in 2001 is located on 8.4 acres with ample parking for 2,491 vehicles, according to the auction site.

“Situated near major retail giants such as Menards, Big Lots, Hobby Lobby, Target, Hy-Vee and The Home Depot, this property is perfect for large retailers and automotive businesses,” according to the auction site. “With a daily traffic count of 22,100 vehicles, it offers unparalleled exposure and footfall potential.”

The Sears at Peru Mall closed in October 2017.

The auction closes on Wednesday. For information about the Sears property, visit Crexi.