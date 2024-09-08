Starved Rock to host Saplings Children’s Program on Sept. 14

The free Starved Rock Saplings Children’s Program is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Starved Rock Visitor Center/Eagle’s Roost Cabin. (Derek Barichello)

Spend a morning with seasonal park naturalist Amy Gensler as she leads a storybook session and educational activities focused on endangered species. The Starved Rock Saplings programs are geared to children ages 3 to 10, accompanied by a parent or guardian. Register by emailing amy.gensler@illinois.gov before Sept. 14.

All IDNR/state park programs are free but donations to the Starved Rock Foundation on site are welcome. Most programs at the park are made possible through funding from donations to the Starved Rock Foundation, the nonprofit friends group at the park (not to be confused with the Starved Rock Community Foundation).

Starved Rock State Park is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The mission of the IDNR is to manage, conserve and protect Illinois’ natural, recreational and cultural resources, further the public’s understanding and appreciation of those resources and promote the education, science and public safety of Illinois’ natural resources for present and future generations.