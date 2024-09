The Streator Moose Lodge will hold a tenderloin dinner on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. to benefit Streator Fest 2025. (Photo Provided By Streator Fest Facebook Page)

The Streator Moose Lodge will host a tenderloin dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, to raise funds for Streator Fest 2025.

The Streator Moose Lodge will hold a tenderloin dinner on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. to benefit Streator Fest 2025. (Photo Provided By Streator Fest Facebook Page)

The dinner, priced at $10 per person, will feature a homemade tenderloin, coleslaw, french fries, and a homemade brownie.

Curbside pickup and free in-town delivery are available.

To order a meal for pickup or delivery, call 815-672-6301 or 630-408-2072.

For updates on fundraisers and general information about next year’s festival, follow the Streator Fest Facebook page.