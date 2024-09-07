IVCC recognizes scholarship winners at 28th annual Scholarship Recognition Ceremony

More than 260 students who were awarded scholarships totaling $370,000 were recognized at the IVCC Foundation’s Annual Scholarship Recognition Ceremony in August, held in the college's gymnasium. The event drew more than 350 people and brought together recipients and donors, including scholarship sponsors Deb Dahl and Ottawa Sunrise Rotary members Julie Fisher, Jane Goetz and Karen Nussbaum, along with their student recipients. (Provided by Illinois Valley Community College)

More than 350 people attended the Illinois Valley Community College Foundation’s 28th annual Scholarship Recognition Ceremony, held in August in the college’s gymnasium.

The total attendance included 264 scholarship recipients who were honored for awards totaling $370,000, with friends, family and donors in attendance, according to a news release this week from the college.

Foundation Executive Director Tracy Beattie and college President Tracy Morris welcomed and introduced students and donors, while scholarship coordinator Donna Swiskoski and the foundation’s directors presented certificates, according to the release.

“Our donors continue to champion for our students,” Beattie said in the release. “They are changing lives by easing the financial burden our students face, and tonight, they made each one of them feel very special. It’s about making a difference.”

The application period for scholarships covering the 2025-26 school year will be Thursday, Feb. 6, through Thursday, March 6. Recipients will be notified in May.

To create an IVCC Foundation scholarship, contact Beattie at 815-224-0550 or tracy_beattie@ivcc.edu.