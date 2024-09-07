Amigo Fest to debut Sept. 21 in Mendota

An inaugural event titled Amigo Fest will be Saturday, Sept. 21. The event includes a program from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and live music from 6 to 10 p.m. (Image provided by Annie Short)

Mendota has a rich multicultural history, and city residents decided it was time to celebrate that.

An inaugural event titled Amigo Fest will be Saturday, Sept. 21. The event includes a program from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and live music from 6 to 10 p.m. Food options include barbecue, Cajun and, of course, Mexican food.

Annie Short, project director for the city of Mendota, said surveys showed residents “appreciate our rich history and recognized that we also could do more to celebrate and include the Latino population, which is about 30% of our population.”

“We are excited to bring this event to Mendota as a way to respond to what residents shared during the Reimagine Mendota Community Heart and Soul surveys,” Short said. “Plus, it is exciting to celebrate our history and cultures in a way that support all who live here to feel the sense of community and home.”

City officials swiftly approved the event and agreed to close down the 700 and 800 blocks of Illinois Avenue. Proceeds will be directed to Reimagine Mendota and to the Mendota on Main Pavilion fundraiser.

“There is definitely a buzz of excitement for this event, especially after the well-attended event at the Sweet Corn Festival on Friday night featuring Latino bands,” Short said. “This is our first year, and [we’re] starting small but hoping with a successful event that it will just continue to grow.”