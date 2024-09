The 31st campaign for the Starved Rock Civil War Round Table kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Ottawa High School, pictured. (Scott Anderson)

The 31st campaign for the Starved Rock Civil War Round Table kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Ottawa High School with a program on the “Wigwam Win” and its effect on the Civil War.

The program will start at 7 p.m., 30 minutes earlier than last year, in Room 420, just down the hall through the cafeteria.

The program will be presented by local historian Ron Slack. As always, the public is welcome. Snacks and door prizes will provided.