Electronics recycling event set for October in Ottawa

FILE – Televisions, microwaves, and computer towers were some of the items collected during a different electronic recycling event earlier this year. (Earleen Hinton)

A free electronics recycling event will be held Oct. 5 at the La Salle County Government Center, 707 E. Etna Road in Ottawa.

The event will run 8 a.m. to noon and preregistration where a time slot is selected is required. It is open to La Salle County residents only.

Among the accepted items are cable and satellite receivers, cameras, cash registers and credit card readers, cellphones and accessaries, circuit boards, computers and associated accessaries, DVD and VHS players, ink cartridges, microwaves, MP3 players and iPods, projectors, rechargeable batteries, stereos and radios, video game consoles and Christmas lights.

Televisions are also accepted, but there is a limit of two per vehicles.

The event is not open to businesses and oversized loads may be refused. Not accepted are loose alkaline batteries (OK if in a device), items containing liquid or freon like air-conditioning units and dehumidifiers, refrigerators, freezers, thermostats and light bulbs.

Preregistration can be completed online at lasallerecycling.as.me or if necessary, by phone 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays at 815-630-4308.

For non-registration questions, contact the La Salle County Land Use Department at 815-434-8666.