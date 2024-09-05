Police still searching for vehicle in Ladd hit-and-run

The victim in Saturday’s hit-and-run near Ladd has not been identified, but the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. The search continues for the sports-utility vehicle that fled the scene.

Bureau County Sheriff Jim Reed has confirmed that the victim will survive the crash reported at around 7 p.m. Saturday on 1600N Avenue, about a mile west of Ladd’s municipal limits. A white SUV seen on West Cleveland Street struck and injured a cyclist.

Reed said investigators retrieved some portion of a sideview mirror and said the case remains under investigation.

Police had asked for any residents or businesses along Cleveland and Main streets to alert authorities if they have surveillance or doorbell camera footage of the suspect vehicle during the time frame described above.

Ladd police expressed their thanks for the tips and information that were submitted.

“We want to thank everyone who reached out with info for the hit and run incident that happen outside Ladd,” reads a statement posted Sept. 2 on the department’s Facebook page. “All the information has been gathered and provided to the correct agency and they are investigating. Again, thank you everyone for your quick responses.”