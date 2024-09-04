Mendota seeks 2-mile shared use path from downtown to Lake Kakusha

A digital image of the shared-used path Mendota proposes to build from downtown to Lake Kakusha, discussed at the City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 3, 2024. If awarded a grant, the city hopes to launch construction in 2026. (Image provided by Ali Braboy)

Mendota wants to build a roughly 2-mile shared use path from downtown to Lake Kakusha and near Mendota High School. If the city gets a state grant, construction could begin in 2026.

The Mendota City Council announced on Tuesday the members of the “Walkability Academy” and the burgeoning plan, which was detailed in a public meeting that followed the council meeting.

The city is pursing an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant and hopes for positive response from Springfield next year. The path would be 10 feet wide and include 85 lighted poles and 14 bicycle racks.

It’s part of a larger plan to improve pedestrian access – particularly to Mendota schools – while bolstering the city’s overall quality of life.

Amy Brewer of Reimagine Mendota said surveys had revealed city residents want the sidewalks fixed. That set off a search for resources and led volunteers to an initiative to boost people’s health as well as improve economic development.

“The first goal was public health and getting people more physically active,” Brewer said, “but that also affects our economy. If we’re a walkable city, then that helps with our economic development and it helps the environment.”

Mendota bike path Amy Brewer of Reimagine Mendota discusses the proposed 2-mile shared use path to be built from downtown Mendota

According to a news release, 17 Mendota residents took part in the “The Active People, Healthy Nation Illinois Walkability Virtual Academy,” a program funded in part by the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors and the Illinois Public Health Institute.

The 17 met virtually this summer with design experts to promote walkability and get support to implement the plan. The group created an eight-point action plan to make Mendota accessible. The plan makes the city grant-ready.

“The networking and information provided are invaluable,” said Emily McConville, city clerk and economic development director. “The action plan will open the door to more successful future grant applications.”

The finished Mendota Action Plan can be found at www.mendota.il.us, and to learn more about the Walkability Academy, go to chronicdisease.org/cahc/wai/.

In other matters, the council:

- Announced Amigo Fest will be Sept. 21. The inaugural event includes a program from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and live music from 6 to 10 p.m.

- Applauded McConville for recently passing 20 years’ service to the city.

- Awarded the Raymond Drive pavement project to Opperman Construction Co. of Pontiac, which bid $163,471 – well below the engineer’s estimate of $237,930.