IVCC to host anhydrous ammonia certified grower training by University of Illinois Extension

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a free anhydrous ammonia certified grower training from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Illinois Valley Community College, Room C-316. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The University of Illinois Extension will offer anhydrous ammonia certified grower training from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Illinois Valley Community College, Room C-316.

The training is conducted in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

This certification is essential for growers who use anhydrous ammonia. There is no charge for the training.

Pre-registration is required. Register online at go.illinois.edu/CertifiedGrower or call Emily Hansen at 815-224-0896. For accommodations, contact Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896. Early requests are encouraged to ensure that accommodations can be arranged.

The University of Illinois Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and on the IVCC campus in Oglesby. The extension’s mission is to provide practical education to help individuals, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future.

For more information, visit extension.illinois.edu/blmp or call the University of Illinois Extension–Bureau, LaSalle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0896.