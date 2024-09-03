September 03, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Rehearsals to begin Sept. 16 for the Bureau County Chorus Christmas Concert

This year’s concert is Sunday, Dec. 8

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau County Chorus

The Bureau County Chorus will begin rehearsals for its Christmas Concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church on Dover Road in Princeton. This year's concert will be on Sunday, Dec. 8. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Bureau County Chorus will begin rehearsals for its Christmas Concert on Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church on Dover Road in Princeton.

Megan Olson will be directing the choir. Rehearsals typically run through 8 p.m. and are held each Monday until the concert.

The Bureau County Chorus is open to high school age or older who “love to sing.” The chorus sings four-part harmony.

This year’s concert will be on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

If you have any questions, contact Deb Stetson at dmstet@hotmail.com.

Have a Question about this article?