Minonk Chocolate Company’s caramel apples available this week

If the cooler temperatures this week don’t have you thinking about fall, maybe caramel apples on store shelves will.

The Minonk Chocolate Company is dipping caramel apples this week and delivering them to stores, according to a post on its Facebook page. On Tuesday, deliveries were made in Oglesby, La Salle, Peru, Spring Valley, Princeton and Hennepin. On Friday, deliveries will be made to Morris, Ottawa, Streator and Mendota.

The caramel apples are largely carried by grocery stores and gas stations.

After a summer hiatus, Minonk Chocolate Company, 551 N. Chestnut St., Minonk, reopened for the season. It will be open through Mother’s Day. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, visit minonkchocolatecompany.com.