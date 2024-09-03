La Salle library board to meet Thursdays, instead of Wednesdays

The meetings of the La Salle Public Library’s Board of Trustees will take place on the final Thursday of each month, rather than the final Wednesday. (Shaw Local News Network)

The meetings of the La Salle Public Library’s Board of Trustees will take place on the final Thursday of each month, rather than the final Wednesday. A few exceptions include November and December.

The schedule for the last three board meetings of the year is as follows: beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 31, and Dec. 5. These meetings are open to the public.

The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St. For more information, call the Library at 815-223-2341 or go to www.lasallepubliclibrary.org.