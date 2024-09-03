Gunfire damaged vehicle, residence Monday in Streator

Gunfire damaged a vehicle and residence between 5:15 and 5:30 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Kent and Everett streets in Streator. (Derek Barichello)

Gunfire damaged a vehicle and residence between 5:15 and 5:30 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Kent and Everett streets in Streator.

The complainant told Streator police bullets caused damage to his 1998 model year vehicle, and that bullets that struck and damaged his vehicle passed through it and also struck his residence.

While some of the victim’s neighbors also reported hearing loud reports around that time, none of them called police when they recalled hearing the gunfire, which appears to have been two gunshots, police said. The gunfire was not reported to police until about 5 hours after the shooting had occurred, police said.

While no one as of yet has come forward to say that they witnessed the actual discharge of a handgun at the location of this incident, a resident of that neighborhood reported observing a “male subject wearing a hooded sweatshirt and baggy pants running northbound on Everett Street” after hearing the gunfire, police said.

Some evidence has been recovered and inventoried. Police are canvassing that area in an attempt to view residential camera footage in the area, and other officers will be assisting in that endeavor for several days as the investigation into the shooting continues, police said. If anyone has any more information, call Streator police at 815-672-3111.