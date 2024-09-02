Marseilles library announces September 2024 schedule

The Marseilles Public Library will be hosting crafternoon sessions 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout September. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

The Marseilles Public Library will be hosting crafternoon sessions 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout September.

These sessions will be Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Join the library, 155 E. Bluff St., to make anything you want with crafts. A light snack will be provided.

10 a.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 4, 11 18, 25: Preschool Story Time. Come join Ms. Becky for some fall themed stories and matching craft. A light snack will be provided

5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9: Public is invited to join the Library Board meeting.

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28: Adventurers Club Dungeons and Dragons. Junior high and high school ages. Bring a sack lunch, a light snack will be provided

Call the Marseilles Library to register for all activities by call 815-795-4437