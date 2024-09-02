September 02, 2024
Marseilles library announces September 2024 schedule

Crafternoons set on Tuesdays throughout the month

By Shaw Local News Network
Marseilles Public Library

The Marseilles Public Library will be hosting crafternoon sessions 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout September.

These sessions will be Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Join the library, 155 E. Bluff St., to make anything you want with crafts. A light snack will be provided.

10 a.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 4, 11 18, 25: Preschool Story Time. Come join Ms. Becky for some fall themed stories and matching craft. A light snack will be provided

5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9: Public is invited to join the Library Board meeting.

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28: Adventurers Club Dungeons and Dragons. Junior high and high school ages. Bring a sack lunch, a light snack will be provided

Call the Marseilles Library to register for all activities by call 815-795-4437

