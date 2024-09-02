3 Bureau Valley High School receive academic honors from College Board National Recognition Program

Students at Bureau Valley High School earned academic honors from the College Board Rural and Small Town National Recognition Program. The programs celebrate the hard work of thousands of high school students nationwide to help them showcase their academic performance. (BCR photo)

Students at Bureau Valley High School earned academic honors from the College Board Rural and Small Town National Recognition Program. The programs celebrate the hard work of thousands of high school students nationwide to help them showcase their academic performance.

For the first time, the academic honors recognize first-generation students, in addition to rural and small town, Black, Indigenous, and Hispanic/or Latino students. The program opens college access for more students because many institutions use the awards for their recruitment efforts.

Bureau Valley High School announced Izabella Birkey, Taylor Neuhalfen and Ryan Wasilewski have been awarded the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for the great work they’ve been doing. We’re proud of their strong academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments like the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10, and AP Exams,” said Aimee Stoller, Bureau Valley School counselor in a news release. “There’s so much that makes our students unique, and this honor reinforces their individuality and achievements as assets for their future.”

Eligible students must meet the following criteria to qualify: earn a GPA of B+ (equal to at least 3.3 or 87%-89%) or higher; PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams by the end of 10th grade; attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, Indigenous/Native American or a first-generation college student.

The program expanded this year to include a fifth award. More than 35,000 students nationwide received the inaugural National First-Generation Recognition Program Award.

Every year, students can verify their eligibility on BigFuture during their sophomore or junior year. At the start of the next school year, students receive their awards for their communities to celebrate them and colleges to recruit them as they head back to school for their junior or senior year. Thousands of nonprofit colleges and organizations using College Board’s Student Search Service can connect with awardees during the recruitment process to share more about their postsecondary programs.

“This year, the National Recognition Programs are recognizing more students than ever so that the outstanding academic abilities of more than 90,000 deserving students are not overlooked as they plan for their future,” said Amy Reitz, senior vice president of BigFuture at College Board in a news release. “We’re proud to support colleges and universities that are committed to supporting all students, and our program offers one way they can strengthen their recruitment efforts to students that will thrive on their campus.”

Izabella Birkey (Photo provided by Heather Foster)

Taylor Neuhalfen (Photo provided by Heather Foster)