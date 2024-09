IDOT announced the CSX Railroad crossing on Route 178 in Utica will be closed for repairs beginning Monday, Sept. 9. The work is expected to take 10 days. (Tom Collins)

Posted detours will advise motorists to use U.S. 6, Interstate 39, Walnut Street in Oglesby and Routes 351 and 71.

The Village of North Utica further advised that the Lincoln Street bypass remains open, enabling motorists to access Route 178 through downtown Utica.