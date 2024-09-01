Princeton Park District aims for grant to build all-inclusive playground at Zearing Park

The Princeton Park District announced plans for an all-inclusive playground at Zearing Park, designed to provide a welcoming space for children of all abilities. (Tommy Rose for Shaw Media)

The Princeton Park District announced plans for an all-inclusive playground at Zearing Park, designed to provide a welcoming space for children of all abilities.

This project will be submitted for funding through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Grant Program.

The project includes: installation of all-inclusive playground equipment, safety-focused playground underlayment and a sidewalk to connect the playground to existing pathways, ensuring full accessibility.

The total estimated cost is $431,965, with funding split 50/50 between the Park District and the OSLAD Grant Program. The Princeton Park District, with the help of Community Funding and Planning Services, is preparing a comprehensive grant application for submission by Sept. 13.

The Park District has a strong track record with the OSLAD Grant Program, having successfully completed two previous projects in 2006 and 2008 on time and within budget, the park district said in a news release. This history of success, combined with the community’s support, positions the Zearing Park Improvement Project for success, the park district said. If awarded, a small group of community members will collaborate with the Park District along with Community Funding and Planning Services and a representative from Play&Park Structures to fine-tune the design, ensuring the best possible selection of equipment. Pending approval, construction is expected to begin in spring 2025.

“The current playground equipment at Zearing Park, installed in 1992, has impressively outlasted its expected lifespan and served the community well,” said Tammy Lange, executive director of the Princeton Park District. “However, after more than three decades of service, it is time for a much-needed upgrade to ensure the safety and enjoyment of our community’s children for years to come. Our goal with the Zearing Park Improvement Project is to create an inclusive and enjoyable space for all children in the community and anyone who visits the park. By incorporating all-inclusive playground equipment, we’re ensuring that every child, regardless of ability, has a place to play and thrive. We are excited to work with community members and Play&Park Structures to bring this vision to life and are grateful for the support we’ve received so far.”