Princeton Chamber named Princeton library cafe sponsor for September

Princeton Public Library announced Friday the Princeton Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the library cafe for September.

The library and the chamber celebrate Chamber of Commerce week Sept. 10-16.

“We appreciate all the Chamber of Commerce does to benefit the community and the work they do with other local organizations and groups to make Princeton a place where people want to work and live,” library officials said in a news release.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has been in existence since 1912. President William Howard Taft first brought the concept for an organization that would represent the concerns of U.S. businesses in an address before Congress in December of 1911.

The Cafe Sponsorship program was initiated in 2016 to support the cafe while promoting local businesses and non-profit organizations. Unfortunately, it was put on hold from 2020 to 2023 in response to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. With patrons now comfortable returning to the library, the board of trustees and the staff are thrilled to relaunch the program.

To explore the opportunities of becoming a monthly sponsor of the Princeton Public Library Cafe, call the library at 815-875-1331 or email us at help@Princetonpl.org.