Ottawa opens Peck Park splash pad

Mackenzie Roetker (from left), 6, Hudson Thomas, 3, and Elliott Roetker, 3, all of Ottawa, enjoy the soft opening Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, of the new Peck Park Playground and Splash Pad in Ottawa. The park will be closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 for some finishing touches before the grand opening and ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. (Tom Collins)

Ottawa residents enjoyed the new playground and splash pad Sunday at Peck Park.

The park will be closed temporarily on Tuesday and Wednesday for some finishing touches before the grand opening and ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The playground features equipment for climbing, sliding and creative play, officials said in a news release. The splash pad aims to provide fun for kids of all ages. The project amounts to about $1.1 million in improvements.

The paving and concrete work – tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, a splash pad, parking lot expansion and fresh asphalt on the access road from McKinley Road – already had been completed.

Peck Park is located at 1510 State St. in Ottawa.