Oktober Fest is coming back to downtown Ottawa on Sept. 21. on the Jordan block. (Photo provided by Infinity Premier Innovations)

The annual fall festival will feature a beer garden, live music, stein hoisting, a yodeling contest and wiener dog races.

Polancic’s Meat Market & Tenderloins will be serving brats and Reuben sandwiches. Guests also will be able to grab something from Pierogi Rig Chicago.

Get your tickets for the beer garden here and get a free beer stein from Tangled Roots (while supplies last).