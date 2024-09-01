Marquette places 2nd, Ottawa finishes 3rd at volleyball invites: The Times Saturday Area Roundup

Girls volleyball

Marquette places 2nd at Ridgeview: The Crusaders went 3-1 and finished runner-up at the Ridgeview Invite on Saturday.

Marquette defeated Decatur Eisenhower (25-13, 25-13), Argenta-Oreana (25-22, 25-17) and Ridgeview (25-14, 25-19) before falling to Le Roy (25-22, 25-21) in the championship match.

The Crusaders were led on the day by Emily Ryan Adair (41 digs, five aces), Kinley Rick (17 kills, 21 digs, seven aces), Avery Durdan (21 kills, four blocks), Kelsey Cuchra (13 kills, six blocks), Makayla Backos (10 kills, 23 digs, two aces), Hunter Hopkins (33 assists, four aces) and Kealey Rick (28 assists, six aces).

Ottawa finishes 3rd at own tournament: The Pirates went 3-1 and finished third in their own invitational tournament.

Ottawa opened the event with a 25-6, 25-7 win over Yorkville Christian led by Ayla Dorsey (five kills, two blocks), Ana Zeglis (10 digs) Skylar Dorsey (10 assists, five aces), Ella Damron (two blocks, three digs) and Addison Duggan (four kills, one block.

The hosts then fell 26-24, 25-17 to Lexington with Duggan posting seven kills, Skylar Dorsey eight assists, Ayla Dorsey two blocks, Mary Stisser two aces, and Damron and Zeglis 15 and 13 digs respectively.

Ottawa came back with a 25-13, 25-22 victory over Coal City led by four kills each from Duggan, Damron and Ayla Dorsey, Skylar Dorsey’s 13 assists, and solid defense from Ella Schmitz (11 digs), Kendall Biba (nine digs) and Stisser (nine digs).

The Pirates then topped Indian Creek in the third-place match 25-12, 25-17 with Duggan and Damron posting six kills each, Skylar Dorsey 16 assists and three aces, Biba five digs and Zeglis five aces.

Ottawa's Bryer Harris placed 9th at Geneseo Invite on Saturday, August 31, 2024. (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Boys golf

Ottawa earns 4th, Harris 9th in Silvis: The Pirates shot 313 as a team and finished fourth at the Geneseo Invite played at TPC Deere Run.

Bryer Harris paced Ottawa by firing a 5-over 76 to place ninth individually. The Pirates also received solid rounds from Colt Bryson (78, 16th), Jacob Armstrong (79, 17th), Chandler Creedon (80, 20th) and Seth Cooper (82, 25th).

Boys soccer

Serena finishes 1-2 at own invite: The Huskers opened their season winning once and falling twice in their own invitational tournament.

Serena opened the event dropping a 2-0 decision to Indian Creek but bounced back with a 2-0 win over Hinckley-Big Rock as Justin Delgado scored on a penalty kick and Damien Gonzalez scored assisted by Marcio Soto. The hosts finished the day with a tough 1-0 loss to champion Ottawa.

“Overall, I am happy with our effort today,” Serena coach Jeremy Foreman said. “We did a lot of things right. I’m happy we were able to get some games under our belt and now see where we can improve. I think we will play some competitive soccer the rest of the season.”