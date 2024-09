No more than a month after taking the Streator Fest stage at Northpoint Plaza, country artist Drew Baldridge made history with “She’s Somebody’s Daughter.” Baldridge is shown here performing at Dixon Petunia Festival. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

The hit was the first time an artist’s first No. 1 at country radio was fully self-funded.

Baldridge performed Aug. 3 with Cooper Alan in Streator. The show helped propel Streator to its record attendance of more than 20,000 visitors over the four-day festival.