Streator Fest sets attendance record with more than 20,000 visitors

Blacktop Mojo vocalist Matt James bows to the crowd Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, after the first song of their set at Streator Fest at Northpoint Plaza. The 2024 festival set its attendance record with more than 20,000 visitors. (Kyle Russell)

Streator Fest concluded Sunday with record-breaking attendance and high praise from attendees, according to Streator Fest Committee President Randy Dominic.

The four-day event at Northpoint Plaza featured headline musical acts and a carnival that attracted its largest crowd.

The festival opened Thursday with a performance by Hinder, famous for their hit “Lips of an Angel.” On Friday, country music fans enjoyed sets by Cooper Alan and Drew Baldridge. Saturday’s performance was Sevendust, a band with three gold records to its name. The festival wrapped up Sunday with Hispanic heritage bands and a performance by the Chicago-based party band Libido Funk Circus.

Dominic said this year’s festival was the most successful to date, with more than 20,000 attendees across all four days. He noted with the record attendance numbers, he received positive feedback from visitors, especially mentioning they enjoyed the new layout, which moved the stage to the south end of the lawn.

“We had record crowds this year, so it was definitely our best Streator Fest yet,” Dominic said. “All of the feedback so far has been very positive, everybody really seemed to love the new layout.

The festival is organized by an all-volunteer committee, which conducts fundraisers throughout the year and utilizes the proceeds from the event to pay for the next festival.

“One of the reasons we do this is because Streator doesn’t really have a ton of bragging rights for these types of events,” Dominic said. “We do it to instill pride in our community.”