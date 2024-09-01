7 Oglesby Public Library events planned for September

Oglesby Public Library programs resume in September. All programs are held at the Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave., unless otherwise stated. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Oglesby Public Library programs resume in September. All programs are held at the Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave., unless otherwise noted.

2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8: Join Tricia Kelly, a professional storyteller, for “The Terrifying Truth About Victorian Medicine.”

6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10: “Let’s Create” participants will create a fall grapevine wreath. Registration required. There is a supply fee for this class.

10:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12: Toddler Time for children ages 9 months to 3 years.

6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16: Join the Not Your Mother’s Book Club. Members are reading “You’d Be Home by Now” authored by Kathleen Glasgow.

3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17: Weekly Story Hour resumes for children in preschool through second grade.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24: At Lincoln Elementary School, 755 Bennett Ave., (co-hosted with the library) Karilyn Orr will present Digital Safety for Parents. Orr, an internet safety and prevention specialist from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, will discuss digital citizenship, cyberbullying and other online threats to children along with guidance on how to protect children.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25: OSF HealthCare offers free health screenings.

For information, call the Oglesby library at 815-883-3619.