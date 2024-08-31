State Sen. Stoller to host traveling office hours in Bureau County

State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, announced his staff will be on hand throughout the 37th District during September for traveling office hours, including stops in Bureau County. (Photo provided by state Sen. Win Stoller)

State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, announced his staff will be on hand throughout the 37th District during September for traveling office hours, including stops in Bureau County.

“Traveling office hours are a great way for constituents to reach my office without having to drive to my district offices,” Stoller said in a news release. “Whether you need help with a FOID card, a licensing issue or any other state related issue, my staff will be on hand to help you navigate any issues or concerns you many have with state government.”

Traveling office hours for September will be as follows:

• 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Sheffield Public Library, 136 E. Cook St.

• 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Neponset Public Library, 201 W. Commercial St.