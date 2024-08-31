Bureau Valley’s Quincy Hochstatter rides in state rodeo contest

Quincy Hochstatter, a sophomore from Bureau Valley High School, rides in the Illinois High School Rodeo Association rodeo in Montincello on Aug. 24-25. (Photo provided by the Illinois High School Rodeo Association)

Quincy Hochstatter, a sophomore at Bureau Valley High School, competed in the Illinois High School Rodeo’s first rodeo of the season on Aug. 24-25 in Monticello.

She placed fourth in the pole bending with a time of 23.284 on Aug. 24.

Hochstatter was fourth in the pole bending with a time of 22.359 on Aug. 25 and placed fourth in the goat tying with a time of 9.38.

Hochstatter is ranked 30th in the all-around standings with 129 points.

Any high school student can sign up if they are interested in participating. Complete results and information can be found at ilrodeo.com.

The Illinois High School Rodeo Association is a non profit organization.