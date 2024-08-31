2024 BCR boys cross country preview: Runner of the Year Augustus Swanson returns for Princeton

Princeton's Augustus Swanson sprints to the finish line at the 1A Oregon Sectional held at Oregon Park West on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. He is the returning BCR Runner of the Year. (Earleen Hinton)

Coach: Pat Hodge

Returning runners: Jackson Drozda, so.; Dawson Lambert, sr.; Cruz Rodriguez, so.; Augustus Swanson, jr.; Tyler VandeVenter, so.

Newcomers: Brady Peach, fr.

Note worthy: Swanson is the reigning BCR Runner of the Year. He led the Tigers with a sixth-place finish in their own Coates Invitational and a 15th-place showing at the Three Rivers Meet. He was a sectional qualifier, placing eighth in the Seneca Regional. He placed 32nd in the Oregon Sectional. VandeVenter will also be playing soccer this fall. The Tigers will open the season Tuesday at the Ottawa Quad and host the Gary Coates invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Augustus Swanson

Coach: Bob Benck

Top returners: Adrian Gallardo, jr.; Landon Hulsing, sr.; Maddox Moore, jr.; Nathan Siri, sr.; Kaleb Workman, sr.

Note worthy: Gallardo and Moore both earned first-team all-BCR honors last year. Gallardo qualified for sectionals by placing 31st in the Bureau Valley Regional. He placed 25th in the Three Rivers Conference Meet and 76th in the Oregon Sectional. Moore finished 36th in the Three Rivers Meet and 36th in the Bureau Valley Regional. The Storm are 16-man strong with Hulsing, Siri, Workman, senior Rhiley Pinter and juniors Andrew Roth and Dillon Wagner rounding out the varsity lineup. Benck looks for sophomores Alex Attig, Dawson Hulsing and Lucas Hartz to be strong runners for the JV team, which includes sophomores Alex Gallardo, Jordan Linley and Jaden Macklin and freshmen Kayne Richter and Joseph Siri.

Coach: Tom Keegan

Top returer: Eri Martinez-Prado.

Note worthy: Martinez-Prado qualified for sectionals last year, placing 15th at the Seneca Sectional, and takes aim on making it back. He placed 22nd in the Three Rivers Meet. Junior Joseph Caracheo hopes to overcome hip issues that he battled last year. Senior Jeremy Smith, who was part of the Red Devils’ 4x100 relay team that made it to state in track last spring, returns for his second year of distance training. Sophomore William Pikula also returns. Senior Hunter Pozzi joins the team this fall along with freshmen Marcos Castro, Chase Mecagni and Cristian Payan. The Red Devils will open the season on Monday at Seneca.

Coach: Marty Makransky

Top returners: Greyson Marincic, sr.; Raudel Hermosillo, so.; Eric Du, jr.

Key newcomers: Mason Ross, sr.; Kaden Nauman, sr.; Jackson Bogatitus, fr.; Dominik Avila, fr.

Worth noting: Marincic is back for his fourth season after earning all-Tri-County Conference last fall. “He has had a nice summer running and wants to get to the state meet as a team and if not, individually,” Makransky said. Hermosillo and Du also return, while the Bruins welcome two first-year seniors, Ross and Nauman, and a pair of freshmen. “Our goals are to improve each meet, run and bond as a team,” Makransky said. “We want to continue traditions for the team and to advance to the state meet. We are blessed to have a full seven runners and also senior leadership.”

Coach: Michael Robinson

Top returners: Jhett Cowser, so., Bryson Full, sr.

Note worthy: This year’s squad includes runners from Amboy, AFC and LaMoille. Cowser led the Clippers with a 24th-place finish in the Seneca Regional last year. He is the lone runner from LaMoille. Full placed 39th in the regional. Other squad members are senior Atticus Horner, sophomores Henri Nichols, Aaron Coster and Otto Horner and freshmen Jayce Hermeyer and Landon Carter.