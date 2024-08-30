Wyatt Novotny leads Bureau Valley over St. Bede, A/W in boys golf: BCR roundup, Thursday, Aug. 29

Boys Golf

At Sheffield: Host Bureau Valley (156) defeated St. Bede (178) and Ananwan/Wethersfield (204) at Hidden Lake Golf Course on Thursday.

BV’s Wyatt Novotny took medalist honors with a 36. Also scoring for the Storm were Logan Philhower (39), Collin Stabler (40) and Landen Birdsley (41) with Atticus Middleton adding a 42 and Landon Smith at 48.

Kaden Nauman and Zach Husser each shot 44s for St. Bede and Abe Wiesbrock and Chris Gedraitis had 45s.

At Princeton: Jackson Mason shot a 39 for Princeton (177), which fell five strokes to Peoria Christian (172) at Chapel Hill Golf Course.

Also for the Tigers, Luke Smith had a 43, Jayden Fulkerson a 46, Nolan Kloepping a 49, Andrew Boughton a 50 and Tyler Forristall a 63.

IVC finished third in the triangular at 226.

Kaiden Coomer shot a 42 to lead the Princeton JV.

Girls Golf

At Sheffield: Ananwan/Wethersfield (214) swept St. Bede (232) and host Bureau Valley (247) at Hidden Lake Golf Course.

Anna Cyrocki shot a 51 to lead St. Bede with Breanna Martinez adding a 58, Violet Lopez a 61 and Eden Galvin a 62.

For Bureau Valley, Michaela Noder shot a 55, Faith Hanson a 56, Gracie Phillips had a 66 and Elizabeth Bowyer a 70.

Volleyball

Mercer County def. Bureau Valley 25-20, 25-23: The Storm fell short in a nonconference match at the Storm Cellar Thursday night.

Kinley Canady (2 blocks, 3 digs, 3 points, 1 ace) led the Storm at the net with nine kills and Taylor Neuhalfen (5 digs, 3 points) added seven kills.

Other leading contributors for the Storm (0-3) were Madison Wetzell (1 block, 5 digs, 1 kill, 10 points, 2 aces). Landry Hitzler (9 digs), Lesleigh Maynard (11 digs), Emily Wright (4 digs), Libby Endress (9 digs, 14 assists, 2 kills, 4 points, 1 ace), Emma Stull (1 block, 2 kills), Madison Smith (3 kills) and Emma Mussche (5 assists).