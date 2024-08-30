Utica plaza still may be ready by Burgoo, but there’s not much wiggle room

The Market on Mill Street project in Utica is moving along well, but contractors need to maintain that pace to ready for the Burgoo Festival. The Utica Village Board reported Thursday, Aug. 28, 2024, that contractors are progressing well but need to maintain a brisk pace the next six weeks. (Scott Anderson)

The Market on Mill Street project in Utica is moving along well, but contractors need to maintain that pace to be ready for the Burgoo Festival.

Thursday, the Utica Village Board approved a series of payments to contractors working on the Market on Mill. The projects include an outdoor water fountain (about $4,800), synthetic outdoor turf ($90,000) and overhead string lights ($33,675).

The outdoor turf goes in the center of the plaza to facilitate outdoor events such as farmers markets. The overhead lights will be similar to those adorning downtown Mill Street.

“You drive down everyday and you see improvement every day,” village attorney Kevin Heitz said approvingly, “but we need to really move it along in the next six weeks.”

In August 2022, the village was awarded a Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets capital grant worth almost $1.25 million to construct the outdoor retail plaza.

In other matters, the board: