Ottawa Peck Park playground, splash pad to open Sunday

Workmen dig holes recently for the new playground equipment going in at Peck Park in Ottawa. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Ottawa residents will have a new playground and splash pad to enjoy at Peck Park beginning Sunday, the city said in a news release.

The park will be closed temporarily Tuesday and Wednesday for some finishing touches before the grand opening and ribbon-cutting 10 a.m. Thursday.

The playground features equipment for climbing, sliding and creative play, officials said. The splash pad aims to provide fun for kids of all ages. The project amounts to about $1.1 million in improvements. The paving and concrete work – tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, a splash pad, parking lot expansion and fresh asphalt on the access road from McKinley Road – had already been completed.

Peck Park is located at 1510 State St. in Ottawa.