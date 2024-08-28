Streator woman arrested after family finds her in their home

A suspected residential burglary in Streator was interrupted Wednesday morning when a family returning home discovered the intruder still inside their house, Streator police said in a news release.

The family had been away for a few days, police said. Upon returning home, the residents found their house had been broken into and the suspected burglar, later identified as Tania Torres-Magana, still was present, the Streator police said.

The family confronted Torres-Magana and called the police. Officers responded quickly, arresting Torres-Magana in the back yard of the home. Stolen items from the burglary were recovered from her, police said.

Torres-Magana, 37, has been charged with residential burglary and was in custody at the La Salle County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

A post from Streator Police Department on Facebook said this marks the second arrest of a female burglar in Streator over the past two weeks, but the two have not been connected.

The investigation is ongoing.