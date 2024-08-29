Streator Fire Captain Ryan Reynolds retires after 26 years of service

Captain Ryan Reynolds speaks during an open house event at Streator Fire Department on Oct. 22, 2005. (Photo provided by Streator Fire Department)

For 26 years, Ryan Reynolds has been a pillar of leadership at the Streator Fire Department, guiding the department through numerous challenges and advancements.

As he steps away from his role, Reynolds reflected on a career that helped shape the department in many ways.

Reynolds grew up in Streator and began his career in 1998, shortly after earning an associate degree in fire science technology. At 20 years old, he joined the Streator Fire Department, familiar with the community he was about to serve.

Reynolds led initiatives and responded to natural disasters, including the Streator tornado, Utica tornado and Hurricane Katrina.

In 2005, Reynolds was part of a contingent of rescuers from Illinois that traveled to Louisiana to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Joining forces with other local departments, Reynolds and his team spent two weeks in the South, engaging in search-and-rescue operations and supporting cleanup efforts. This opportunity showed his readiness to tackle large-scale emergencies and demonstrated a commitment to service beyond the Illinois Valley.

By 2006, he was promoted to lieutenant, and in 2010, he advanced to the rank of captain.

Chief Gary Bird and Capt. Ryan Reynolds review the situation as firefighters from the Streator Fire Department work to extinguish a blaze. (Photo Provided By Streator Fire Department)

After he took a leadership role, Reynolds was a key man in transforming the Streator Fire Department’s approach to training and development.

“I was the training officer and helped build our training center and live fire training program,” Reynolds said. “We made training a core component of our operations, which was a major shift from when I first started.”

Reynolds not only helped tackle technological advancements in training, but he also took pride in being part of the shift toward a culture that began embracing training and development.

“The culture of the department changed after many years,” Reynolds said. “Training now is embraced and it thrives, where before it was cumbersome and people just didn’t want to do it.”

Reflecting on his career, Reynolds said he is grateful for the support of his family and colleagues.

“The sacrifices my family made and the support from my crew were essential to my career,” he said. “Sometimes it’s easy to take that for granted, but their understanding and support have been incredible.”

The Streator Fire Department poses for a picture in front of one of its engines. (Photo Provided by Streator Fire Department)

Reynolds emphasizes the personal sacrifices his family made over the years, including missed holidays and important events because of his demanding career, noting that these sacrifices are common among first responders’ families.

“I think some people don’t realize the true sacrifice that families of first responders actually make,” Reynolds said. “You know, when crap really hits the fan, sometimes they’re left on their own.”

As he goes into retirement, Reynolds is not stepping away from his passion for firefighting.

He will be joining the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute as a full-time instructor, using his extensive experience to mold the future generation of firefighters.

“I’m excited to stay connected to the fire service and share the knowledge and experience I’ve gained over the years and give back,” Reynolds said.