The Chief Senachwine Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host its opening meeting Saturday, Sept. 7, of the 2024-2025 chapter year at the First Presbyterian Church, 511 Wirt St., Henry. (Photo contributed)

The Chief Senachwine Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host its opening meeting Saturday, Sept. 7, of the 2024-2025 chapter year at the First Presbyterian Church, 511 Wirt St., Henry.

Refreshments will begin at 9:45 a.m. with the gavel call to meeting at 10. Program presenter is Barbara Peterson of Wyanet, a reenactor at Revolutionary War events. Her topic is “Revolutionary War Reenacting: a Living History.”