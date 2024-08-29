5 Toluca Labor Day Festival activities you don’t want to miss

The state's largest bocce ball tournament will take place Sunday, Sept. 1, in Toluca. (Shaw Local News Network)

The James Ghiglieri Memorial Toluca Labor Day Festival is scheduled Friday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 2.

Here’s five highlights of the four-day festival.

The state’s largest bocce ball tournament

The tournament, which has been played since World War II, is the largest men’s and women’s bocce ball tournament in the state. The Chuck Rolinski Memorial Bocce Ball Tournament begins with registration from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Sunday for the women’s tournament, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the men’s tournament and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. for the youth tournament. Fees are $20 per team for the men’s or women’s tournament and $10 per team for the youth tournament. Co-ed teams are allowed in the men’s and youth tournaments. Cash prizes will be awarded, and players must bring their own bocce balls. The tournament is played on South Main Street by Memorial Circle.

Wilson’s Family Show carnival

The carnival will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Monday. Tickets purchased during the event will be $30. Tickets must be bought separately for each individual day.

The grand parade in Toluca

Toluca’s “Once Upon a Time”-themed parade is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, along Main and Santa Fe streets. The parade will be streamed live on Facebook. Prizes will be awarded and winners announced at the reviewing standing following the parade.

Live music at Toluca festival

Big Guns, an ‘80s cover band, will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Sud’s Bar, 112 N. Main St.; Kelly Sarah Music will play from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the beer tent; the Skazz Band, which is a big band that plays all kinds of music, is scheduled to play from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Sud’s Bar; Revel in Red, playing anthems of the ‘70s, will take the stage from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday; 303, a tribute to rock n’ roll will play from 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday in the beer tent, and Wildcard will open from 4 to 7 p.m.

Toluca drawdown

Only 200 tickets are sold for $25 apiece. The drawing is at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the beer tent. First out wins $400, 25th out $50, 50th out $100, 75th out $50, 100th out $200, 125th out $50, 150th out $100, 175th out $50, 197th out $100, 198th out $200, 199th out $400 and 200th out $1,000.

Schedule of events

Friday, Aug. 30

5 to 10 p.m. – Carnival opens

5 to 10 p.m. – Food tent

7 to 10 p.m. – Big Guns, on stage at Sud’s Bar

7 to 9 p.m. – Euchre night at American Legion

Saturday, Aug. 31

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Co-ed 16-inch slow-pitch softball tournament, Toluca Park baseball field

9 to 9:45 a.m. – Fishing Derby at Jumbo, Toluca Coal Mine Site

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Kiddie games, face-painting, balloon artist, petting zoo at Toluca Pool Park

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Touch a Truck event: firetrucks, ambulance, motorcycles and farm equipment at Ajinomoto Foods parking lot

Noon to 4 p.m. – Bags tournament at beer tent

1 p.m. – Toluca Labor Day golf event, Tall Oaks Country Club

4 to 10 p.m. – Food tent

4 to 5 p.m. – Kay Pitt’s Memorial Cake-Decorating Contest and Auction, American Legion Hall

4 to 7 p.m. – Kelly Sarah Music

5 to 10 p.m. – Carnival opens

5 to 8:30 p.m. – Skazz Band, onstage at Sud’s

6 to 9 p.m. – Bingo at American Legion Hall

8 to 11 p.m. – Beer tent open with Revel in Red to perform

Sunday, Sept. 1

8 a.m. to noon – Pancake and sausage breakfast at American Legion Hall

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Toluca Labor Day boutique and vendor fair, downtown

11:30 a.m. – Chuck Rolinski Memorial Bocce Ball Tournament, women’s tournament (8:30 to 11:15 a.m. sign-in)

Noon – Chuck Rolinski Memorial Bocce Ball Tournament, men’s tournament (8:30 to 11:30 a.m. sign-in)

12:15 p.m. – Chuck Rolinski Memorial Bocce Ball Tournament, 13 and younger (8:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. sign-in)

Noon to 2 p.m. – Chalk-drawing contest, check-in at Toluca Community Bank from noon to 12:30 p.m., judging from 1 to 1:15 p.m.

2 to 5 p.m. – Toluca Treasure Hunt, sign up at Country Companies office, corner of Main and Santa Fe streets

3 to 9 p.m. – Bingo at American Legion Hall

4 p.m. to midnight – Beer tent, Wildcard to perform from 4 to 7 p.m.

5 to 8 p.m. – 4-G Photo Zone, Country Companies office

5 to 10 p.m. – Carnival opens

6 to 7:30 p.m. – Magic by Cory, magician, onstage at Sud’s

8 to 11 p.m. – 303 to perform at beer tent

Monday, Sept. 2

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Toluca Labor Day boutique and vendor fair, downtown

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Food tent

Noon to 5 p.m. – Carnival opens

2 p.m. – Grand parade, “Once Upon a Time” theme

3 to 7 p.m. – Beer tent

4:30 p.m. – Toluca Labor Day drawdown