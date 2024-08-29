2 injured in La Salle crash on St. Vincents Avenue

A driver and their passenger were taken to the hospital following a multiple vehicle crash Thursday at St. Vincents Avenue and Roosevelt Road in La Salle, police said in a news release. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle police, fire and EMTs responded about 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a vehicle was stopped at St. Vincents Avenue at Roosevelt Road waiting to make a left turn when another vehicle struck it from behind.

“(The vehicle that collided with the stopped vehicle) was towed from the scene of the accident due to damages,” police said.

The driver and passenger from the vehicle that collided with the stopped vehicle were transported to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Peru for further treatment.

Police said no citations were issued.