Storms cause power outages in Ottawa, Peru, Spring Valley

Storms dumped rain and put on a light show Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in La Salle and Bureau counties.

There were some reported power outages in Spring Valley, Ottawa and Peru. A tree fell on a power line in Peru, causing electric crews to cut power to remove it, Mayor Ken Kolowski said on his Facebook page. Power was restored in less than an hour.

A tree fell across Adams Street in Ottawa, closing that block to traffic. There were 447 customers without power at about 3 a.m. reported in the Ottawa area, according to Ameren. There were 439 customers without power at about 3 a.m. in Spring Valley, according to Ameren.

A semi crash led to the closure of the Ottawa Route 23 ramp onto Interstate 80. Shaw Local News Network will release more information on this crash when it is available.

The storms also featured some reports of hail and heavy winds Tuesday night.