Putnam County volleyball picks up first win: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Putnam County 2, Mendota 1: At Mendota, the Panthers earned their first win of the season Tuesday, taking a three-set thriller form the Trojans, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19.

Myah Richardson led the way for PC (1-1) with seven kills, 14 digs and 13 points. Sarah Wiesbrock added 16 digs and Kacie Coleman had 10 points.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Bureau Valley 0: At Manlius, the Storm fell to the Panthers in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference contest, 25-16, 25-15.

South Beloit 2, Earlville 0: At South Beloit, Addie Scherer had 14 points and two aces as the Red Raiders lost 26-24, 25-14 in a nonconference match.

Audrey Scherer had six kills for Earlville, while Liz Vazquez contributed eight digs.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Highland 3, IVCC 0: At Freeport, the Eagles fell in three sets to the Cougars in Arrowhead Conference play to fall to 0-5 on the season and 0-1 in conference.