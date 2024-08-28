Peru man injured, Granville woman cited following Route 89 crash

A 56-year-old Peru man was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Route 89, north of Greenhouse Avenue in rural Granville. (Scott Anderson)

A 56-year-old Peru man was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Route 89 north of Greenhouse Avenue in rural Granville.

A vehicle driven by Laura L. Erickson, 45, of Granville was heading south at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday when it crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle driven north by Michael D. Pack, 56, of Peru. Pack’s vehicle was then struck from behind by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old Magnolia resident, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Pack was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Peru by Putnam County emergency medical services. The 16-year-old driver and their passenger were checked at the scene by Putnam County EMS.

After the collision, Erickson left the scene and was found about 2 miles away on Greenhouse Avenue, police said. Erickson was cited on complaints for improper lane usage, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and driving under the influence. Erickson was released with a Putnam County court date.

Assisting the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was the Granville Police Department, Putnam County EMS and Standard Fire Department.