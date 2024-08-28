Copies of birth, death certificates now available at Peru City Hall

Those in need of a birth or death certificate can get those copies closer to home – at the Peru City Hall. (Shaw Local News Network)

Records can be obtained in-person by visiting the facility at 1901 Fourth St. No appointments are necessary.

The cost is $20 for the first copy and $10 for each additional copy if ordered at the same time.

City Clerk Dave Bartley said the city was asked to take on the duties several weeks ago, following the closure last year of the Hygenic Institute on Airport Road.

Bartley said the institute handled the duty for the region for many years prior to its closing and the La Salle County Clerk’s office inherited the duties when it closed.

“We’ll start doing it [Tuesday],” he said. “So residents of Peru and District 50, which is La Salle, Peru, Dimmick and surrounding areas moving forward will have the ability to get birth certificates … and death certificates.”

La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner said because of its size the county is split into four regions with each register located in a city office. She said her office reached out to Peru because of its proximity to the hospital.

The city will not have any archived records – it is a forward moving process.