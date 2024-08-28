2 Streator men busted for cocaine

Two Streator men face felony narcotics charges after police seized purported cocaine at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Frech Street.

Derek R. Hornick, 46, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver, more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams, Streator police said. Hornick also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

At the same time and location, Allen G. Alexander, 41, also was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver, more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams, police said. Alexander also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men were released with notices to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court. Formal charges are pending, but the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office said the likely charge (depending on lab testing) would be a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with the possibility of extended sentencing.